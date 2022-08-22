Liz Cheney announces PAC with sole focus of preventing MAGA candidates from reaching office

Liz Cheney has created a new political action committee dedicated to defeating members of Congress who supported Donald Trump’s claim of rigged elections.

The 56-year-old Republican, who lost her House seat on Tuesday due to her conviction of the former president, filed a petition with the Federal Election Commission to transfer the remaining money from her federal campaign account to her new PAC.

At the end of July, she had a $7 million war chest, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“I’m going to be very focused on working to make sure we’re doing everything we can to not elect election deniers,” Cheney said Sunday morning on ABC.

“We have election deniers all over the country nominated for really important positions.

‘And I’m going to oppose those people. I’m going to work to support their opponents.’

She named two senators—Ted Cruz for Texas and Josh Hawley from Missouri—as obvious targets.

Cheney said the couple “took steps that fundamentally threatened constitutional order and structure in the wake of the last election.

“So in my opinion they have both disqualified themselves for future office,” she added. She also mentioned Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor.

A Cruz spokesperson said, “Sen. Cruz doesn’t need or want the approval of former Representative Liz Cheney, and he wishes her the best of luck in the 2024 Democratic primary.”

A spokesperson for Hawley said, “We wish her the best.”

The Wyoming Republican also said minority leader Kevin McCarthy should not become Speaker of the House if her party wins in November because he is “disloyal to the Constitution.”

“The Speaker of the House is second in line for the presidency,” she said.

“It requires someone who understands and acknowledges their duty, their oath, their obligation.

“And he has been completely disloyal to the Constitution and has shown a total lack of understanding of the meaning and importance of the speaker’s role.

“So I don’t think he should be Speaker of the House. And you know, I think that’s been very clear.’

Jonathan Karl, ABC News interviewer, asked, “Do you think the country would be worse off if he was Speaker of the House?”

She replied, “I don’t think he should be Speaker of the House.”

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

She is joined by Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger and seven Democrats.

Trump made it his revenge mission to get Cheney off her home seat in Wyoming.

Tuesday’s primaries proved the former president’s success as Cheney lost 37.4 points to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

Trump said the loss of Cheney has brought her more into the media spotlight and sparked a series of interviews that he says “nobody wants to hear.”

The fake news media has heavily soiled Liz Cheney, who just suffered the biggest defeat of a sitting congressman in history (the record of another accuser, Tom Rice of South Carolina!), losing by 40 points, all over interviews no one wants to hear Trump wrote on social media.

“No wonder their ratings are so BAD,” he continued.

Her record results were a referendum on the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, of which she is certainly one! Amazing how they keep her in the air?’

Cheney lost her Wyoming primary on Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman for the big House seat in the scarlet pro-MAGA state

Upon joining the panel, created by Senate leader Nancy Pelosi, which sought to prove a connection between Trump’s rhetoric and the attack, Cheney lost favor with the party.

She lost her Republican number 3 spot as conference chair and was censored by the Wyoming GOP.

The final nail in the coffin of her career in the current Republican Party came with her devastating loss on Tuesday.

When asked if she was concerned about an investigation into the committee she was vice chair, Cheney said she would obey.

“If Kevin McCarthy, or Jim Jordan, or any of the other individuals who threaten to investigate the commission, go through with those threats and subpoena me to appear, I will comply with that subpoena,” she told Karl.

“And I will be delighted to have the opportunity to explain to them exactly what we have found and the threat Donald Trump poses to the country,” she added.

She also took the opportunity to say that her willingness to comply with future investigations should send a signal to her Republican colleagues to be receptive to the current investigation — amid reports that McCarthy could be one of those. who are being subpoenaed to testify in follow-up hearings next month.