Liz Cambage resurfaces at Burning Man partying with Pip Edwards

Liz Cambage was found by Pip Edwards during a party at Burning Man.

The WNBA star, 31, resurfaced at the famed festival after she abruptly left LA Sparks in a ‘contract divorce’ following a string of controversy.

Pip, 42, uploaded a photo to her Instagram with the caption “Found Hair” on Wednesday, showing the athlete towering over her as they posed in their festival outfits.

Liz was dressed in a black-on-black outfit that consisted of long cargo pants that dragged over the dirt with large cutouts on the sides and a g-strip that protruded above the waist.

She paired it with a large black scarf draped around her head and across her chest to act as a makeshift shirt that hid part of her face.

Meanwhile, Pip went for a cowboy-inspired outfit, wore wide-leg zebra pants that hung to her hips and revealed high-waisted underwear paired with a slim-fitting long-sleeved black crop top with numerous cutouts.

She wore a black cowboy hat and orange-tinted glasses with an early 2000s style.

Liz’s playing career reached a crossroads in July when she parted ways with the LA Sparks after playing 24 WNBA games for the franchise in a mutual agreement the team called a “contract separation.”

She has sparked controversy numerous times over the past year, including her banishment from the national side from the Tokyo Olympics after a scandalous pre-Olympic match against Nigeria.

In that scrimmage, Liz was accused of calling the Nigerians “monkeys”, elbowing one player, hitting another and using a despicable racist remark that her ex-teammates will not repeat.

Strangely enough, before the game, Liz had said to a Nigerian player that she wished she played for the African nation rather than Australia because her teammates were racist.

With the door seemingly closed to basketball options in both Australia and the United States, the former Opals center’s playing career seems to be over.

However, she has found an unlikely ally in Australian NBA champion Andrew Bogut, who this week expressed concerns about her mental health despite their ongoing battle over the years.

“I don’t know what she’s doing, but I hope she’s in the right mental space,” Andrew said on his podcast Rogues Bogues.

‘I hope everything is going well. It can’t be easy to mentally leave your team mid-season.

“I hope she’s doing well, but it’s probably no surprise to any of us that this has happened, given what’s been happening in her world over the past 18 months.”