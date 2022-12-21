Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration has issued a “Finding of no Significant Impact,” a major development marking the end of the formal environmental assessment process and making way for a new, state-of-the-art crossing of the Hudson River that will improve travel across the Empire corridor.

“The antiquated Livingston Avenue Bridge has put rail travelers in New York and throughout the Northeast in trouble for far too long,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Replacing this 19th century relic is a hallmark of our commitment to modernizing New York’s infrastructure and I commend the Federal Railroad Administration for quickly completing its review of this project, which not only rail driving will benefit, as well as cyclists and pedestrians.”

The $32.8 billion Department of Transportation Capital Plan proposed by Governor Hochul and approved by the state legislature includes funding that would replace the bridge with a modern structure capable of carrying faster passenger trains, heavier freight trains, oceangoing vessels, and pedestrian access across the Hudson River. Construction is expected to start in late 2023.