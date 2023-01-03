‘Livid’ Channel 10 edit rogue Bachelor contestant out of series after stint on MAFS

<!–

Channel 10 has been forced to make last-minute changes to The Bachelors after a contestant went rogue and appeared on a rival dating show.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Jessica Tomlinson won’t be one of the series’ hopefuls after an “unauthorized” stint on Channel Nine’s Married At First Sight – which airs on January 30.

According to a network source, the 24-year-old’s scenes will be heavily reduced to “make it look like she wasn’t there” in the hopes that she’s “completely forgotten.”

“Channel 10 and Warner Bros. are furious about the last-minute change after noticing that Nine put a lot of emphasis on Jess in the ads for one of the MAFS weddings,” the insider said.

In October, Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed that that one wedding will descend into chaos after Tomlinson accused her former best friend’s groom of hooking up with her Bachelor co-star just days before she walked down the aisle.

Jess was seen pulling bride Bronte Schofield aside to let her know that she recognized her partner Harrison Boon and that he could not be trusted.

“Jessica couldn’t believe it when she realized it was the guy her co-star was dating and felt it was right to confront Bronte about it on her wedding day,” the insider explains.

“Desperate for her five minutes of fame, Jessica decided to tell Bronte on camera by pulling her to one side and basically sabotaging the wedding.”

In her contract with Warner Bros. states that she may not appear on any other television or media program of any kind without written permission from the network.

Upon learning of her performance on MAFS, producers called Jessica for an explanation, before telling her she may not be eligible for her one-time payment.

“Jessica was devastated. She had no idea she was going on the show, it was all a surprise. They came at her hard,” said a friend.

Warner Bros. decided to punish Jessica further by leaving her out of the official cast announcement on Instagram.

Tomlinson remains one of the few contestants who hasn’t had her account taken over by the production or had her account switched to public.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.