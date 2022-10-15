Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp jokes he would prefer it if Pep Guardiola QUIT Manchester City

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Despite their epic rivalry that has taken the Premier League to new heights, Jurgen Klopp jokes that he would enjoy his job at Liverpool much more if Pep Guardiola were not around the Etihad.

Guardiola is in the final year of his contract with Manchester City with serious talks yet to begin over an extension.

While Klopp admits the ‘best manager in the world’ has forced Liverpool to improve his own game, he wouldn’t mind the Spaniard disappearing, although his loud laughter indicates he believes the City boss will eventually stay.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola have enjoyed a great rivalry

Klopp (left) and Guardiola (right) have shared the Premier League title race in recent years

“I’d rather Pep take a four-year sabbatical. 100 percent serious,” Klopp said. “Actually my solution would have been for him to have taken a sabbatical for the past four years!

“I don’t know how many times to say it, but he’s the best manager in the world and he proves it every day. What they do is very special and I respect that.

‘I wouldn’t want to miss our rivalry! He told me that if we don’t have a club anymore, we’ll sit together and have a glass of wine, even though I’m not a big wine drinker.

Liverpool boss Klopp ended his side’s 30-year wait for an inaugural Premier League title

Guardiola has led Man City to four Premier League titles, including two in a row

“We could do that, but if I’m (still) at work and he’s free, I’d visit him and we (can) have that conversation no problem.”

Liverpool have won four major trophies since Klopp arrived in 2015, but their lead would have been much greater if City hadn’t taken four Premier League titles in five seasons under Guardiola – Klopp’s team missed twice by one point.

Unlike the other major rivalry between managers, including Sir Alex Ferguson-Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho-Rafa Benitez, Klopp and Guardiola have always shown a healthy respect for each other.

“I am a happy person and I have no problem with the situation,” said Klopp.

However, Klopp has won the Champions League with Liverpool during his years in charge

Guardiola managed to lift the Champions League trophy at City despite reaching a final

“Federer and Nadal played at the highest level and are friends. Pep and I are not best friends because we don’t know each other, but I have a lot of respect for him and I know he respects what we do. You don’t have to be disrespectful just because you are rivals.

“Around the games I would say we have a good relationship without meeting. During the matches we are both competitors, but so far we have done a really good job of taking out all the (bad) stuff.

“I could always admit brilliance when I saw it, and that’s the case with him and City.”

Manchester City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday

Remarkably, Liverpool have not lost a league match at Anfield in front of fans in over five years. Their only home defeats at the time were in Covid-enforced empty stadiums.

Klopp says the fans can make an impact again today, but only if the players also do their part.

“Anfield alone would not have beaten City,” he said.

“Yes, the empty stadium didn’t help, but the boys are still needed. It was an intense game against City and we have to make sure it is the same again.”

City’s only win at Anfield since 2003, a 4-1 win, came in 2021 when fans were banned from entering the stadiums.