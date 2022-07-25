Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp claims Sadio Mane can play until 38 as he hails ‘absolutely crazy’ fitness

Jurgen Klopp has stated that Sadio Mane can play until the age of ’38 or 39′ due to his excellent physical condition.

The Senegalese star, who still had a year on contract with Klopp’s Liverpool, completed a transfer to Bayern Munich this summer in a transfer that could reach £35million, on a three-year contract.

But Reds manager Klopp claimed the 30-year-old, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last season, could make it into the 2030s given his ‘absolutely crazy’ condition.

He said: ‘He will play for a long time. He can play to 38, 39; with his body that is absolutely crazy. Bayern have a really good player and we’ve had him for six years, so that’s fine and everything has shown that these kinds of transfers can work.

“I will use it as an example in the future. It is absolutely true that sometimes in relationships changes are necessary.

“In this case, Sadio wanted to (move) and we’ve responded and we’re trying to make the best of it. I’m totally fine with it, even if we’ll miss him.’

The attacker pipped ex-Reds teammate Mo Salah to the gong. of African Footballer of the Year

Klopp continued to say that Mane, who has scored 120 goals in 269 games in his six years at Anfield after a £34million move from Southampton in 2016, handled his departure from Liverpool in a respectful and dignified manner.

Last weekend, Mane revealed he told the German about his desire to leave in 2021, saying: “Last year I made my decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life.”

The attacker snatched former team-mate Mohamed Salah to the 2022 African Footballer of the Year award after helping his national team defeat Salah’s Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in February and lead them to the World Cup.