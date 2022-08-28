Liverpool’s gang bosses flee to foreign villas after Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder as police crack down

Liverpool’s crime bosses have fled to their foreign villas as the code of silence that prevents people from tipping off the police has been destroyed by the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Sources revealed that mobsters are also rushing to get guns and drugs out of town as police tackle organized crime with a series of raids in their hunt for the masked hit man who killed the nine-year-old on Monday.

Last night, two men, aged 36 and 33, were released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was gunned down at her childhood home after a balaclava-clad gunman stormed in at night in pursuit of drug dealer Joseph Nee. Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, was also shot in the wrist and Nee was seriously injured

In their first statement since Olivia’s death, the family said she was a “unique, talkative, curious girl” who “loved life and all it had to offer.”

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been released on bail. Merseyside police said yesterday that one of the men, a 33-year-old from Dovecot (pictured), had been arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

In 2007, there were dozens of high-profile arrests after the gun murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones shone the spotlight on Liverpool’s organized crime families. And now they fear that their large homes in expensive suburbs will be stormed again as the horror of Olivia’s murder breaks the traditional wall of silence, preventing the public from talking to the police about illegal activities.

“Right now they will be concerned that their homes are being robbed. There will be a lot of sudden vacations to Spain and Turkey,” said Dr. Simon Harding, director of the National Center for Gang Research.

Monday night, a masked gunman chased heroin dealer Joseph Nee into the home of the schoolgirl’s innocent family.

As Olivia mother Cheryl tried desperately to close their front door, the gunman opened fire, with one of the bullets shooting through her wrist and into Olivia’s chest. No was also injured.

The Mail on Sunday understands that the name of the alleged gunman circulating locally is that of a convicted armed robber whose brothers are believed to be drug lords. The police declined to comment.

Olivia’s family said in an emotional statement: “If someone knows something, now is the time to say something. It’s not about being a tell-tale or a lawnmower, it’s about figuring out who took our baby from us.”

The crowd in Liverpool’s Anfield stadium stood and applauded Olivia in the ninth minute of yesterday’s win over Bournemouth, then sang You’ll Never Walk Alone. Skipper Jordan Henderson wore a ‘RIP Olivia’ shirt.

dr. Robert Hesketh, a criminologist at John Moores University in Liverpool who studies gangs in the city, said organized crime is run by established families who “don’t get their hands dirty” and live in big houses in Crosby, Formby and Southport. .

Former Liverpool FC player Ian Rush (right) and ex-Everton player Ian Snodin have added floral wreaths to the other flowers, balloons and stuffed animals left at the police cordon in memory of Olivia

“These aren’t kids hanging out on street corners,” he said. “These are the guys in more expensive houses. They wear suits. None of them will be completely happy. They will stay for a while.

“That’s justified by the fact that the police have clues – if it had been an ordinary event, the police would be going against him.”

Liverpool’s organized crime is run by local families, while cities like London have seen foreign gangs move in from countries like Albania.

Merseyside has long been associated with gun crime, and mobsters still have access to guns in a way they can’t in other places.

Analysis by the National Crime Agency revealed that 70 percent of arms links led back to Liverpool and the North West.