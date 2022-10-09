Liverpool’s defence ‘a shambles’ as Klopp’s men continue unwanted top flight record

Liverpool’s defense has been described as ‘all over the place’ and a ‘mess’ after another horror show in the back against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side faced off at the Emirates Stadium knowing they would have to be at their most defensive if they wanted to get a result against the high-flying Gunners.

Getty Klopp is currently unimpressed with Liverpool’s defence

Martinelli gave the Gunners the lead against Liverpool after 58 seconds

Unfortunately for them, it took less than a minute for the hosts to make their breakthrough as Gabriel Martinelli haunted the entire Reds back-four to fire in the opener, while Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were criticized for their positioning.

The early setback also extended an unwelcome record for Liverpool, with Klopp’s side trailing in ten of their last 12 Premier League games.

It’s a dismal defensive run dating back to their 1-0 away win over Newcastle in April this year.

Ex-Arsenal man Perry Groves described talkSPORT’s goal: “Liverpool won’t concede their goal when they’re at their best. It’s a brilliant finish, but the Liverpool defense is everywhere.

“There is no closure. It’s way too easy for Arsenal. Trent just lets Martineli go and Van Dijk plays him onside.

“It’s a very good start for Arsenal, but a very bad start for Liverpool.”

getty The Reds have really struggled in the back this season, with Alexander-Arnold’s form being a particular concern

Reuters Van Dijk has also struggled to maintain his high standard in Liverpool’s back four this season

While Klopp’s side held their ground in the first half, the first 45 ended in familiar fashion when Bukayo Saka came in from a Martinelli cross, a strike that Groves said was completely avoidable.

He said: “It’s totally against the course of the game.

“Liverpool pressed and squeezed and were the better side at the end of the first half, but the thing that optimizes Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal team is Gabriel Jesus.

“He’s the one who defends and wins the ball back on the edge of his own penalty area, he rolls it out for Martinelli and because Trent Alexander-Arnold has moved forward Martinelli is one-on-one with Jordan Henderson and someone with his experience .” should show him the outside better… the ball goes in and Saka is alone at the far post to score.

Shocking, 1 minute to half. Another defensive mess. #ARSLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 9, 2022

“It was a brilliant counter-attack, but Liverpool were over the counter defensively.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also aimed for their defensive display, describing their performance at the back as ‘a mess’ as he took to social media.