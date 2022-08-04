Liverpool’s Curtis Jones is set to miss their season opener against Fulham this weekend

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will miss their Premier League season opener against Fulham after suffering a calf injury this week, according to The Athletic.

The Merseyside club are awaiting specialist advice about the injury, which could see the 21-year-old sidelined for two to four weeks.

The Englishman came off the bench on Saturday in their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, before being pictured in a protective boot a day later during the team’s final pre-season game against Strasbourg.

More to follow

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones will miss their season opener against Fulham on Saturday