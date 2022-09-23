Liverpool’s car free day ends in DISASTER and leads to traffic jams across the city

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Liverpool’s car-free day has been labeled a ‘disaster’ after heavy rain prevented people from cycling and ‘confusing signage’ and detours led to traffic congestion.

The Labor-run city council closed much of The Strand to traffic yesterday morning as part of World Car Free Day.

The closure of the road – from Chapel Street to James Street – was intended to encourage people to ditch their cars and seek alternative modes of travel, but it wasn’t long before major traffic jams started to develop around the city centre.

Images and videos of the long traffic jams were posted on social media.

The municipality closed a large part of The Strand to traffic yesterday morning in the context of World Car Free Day. It didn’t take long for traffic to start building up

Images and videos of the long traffic jams were posted on social media by frustrated drivers

An image, shared by Tommy Joseph, showed stopped traffic on Tithebarn Street. He tweeted: “It is certain that so many cars standing still with engines running have the opposite effect on improving the cities.” [sic)] air quality?’

Another Twitter user, Jonny, shared a video of a huge line of cars on the southern part of The Strand.

He said “Car Free Day” on the main road through town. Sounds great on paper. Of course I want better air. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions; and the execution and unintended consequences are terrible.”

Others complained about a lack of signage or consultation before the closure. Many who campaigned for fewer cars on the road believed that the day’s results could have negative implications for the future.

Cycling activist Andi Armitage said: ‘How not to make a car-free day. Instead of virtue signaling and focus on optics, but offering temporary alternatives to the use of the car.’

Fellow campaigner Mounsey added: “No one, at all, will support similar action in the years to come. Instead of producing something good for today, it’s easier to produce something completely worthless. Next year there will be nothing for car-free day.’

The problems were attributed to ‘confusing’ signage and heavy rain that prevented people from cycling

Cycling activist Andi Armitage said: ‘How not to do a car-free day. Rather than provide virtue signal and focus on optics, albeit temporary alternatives to using a car’

As complaints continued to pour in and bad weather hampered planned activities on The Strand, the road was reopened just after 2pm, nearly two hours earlier than planned.

Twitter user Liverpool Wanderer caught the moment when the shutdown ended, calling Liverpool’s World Car Free Day a “disaster.”

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: ‘Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, many of the planned Car Free Day activities at The Strand have had to be cancelled.

‘As a result, it was decided to finish the program earlier and to reopen The Strand.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported today’s program. We know a closure like this will cause some disruption, but the city is committed to improving the city’s air quality and statements like today are a way to get people thinking about how they travel.

‘The municipality is also investing in more infrastructure, from bicycle paths to a new e-bike service, to offer people more options to take that step towards a healthier lifestyle and a healthier environment.’