Liverpool woe but ex-stars also struggling with worst signing votes and bad form

Liverpool have made their worst start to a Premier League season in a decade with questions about how to reverse the slump.

A 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday left the Reds 14 points behind the Gunners at the top of the Premier League table.

Getty Klopp said his team is going through a tough time

Jurgen Klopp has already admitted that his team are not title contenders, having racked up just 10 points from eight games this season.

The last time they were down on points at the same stage of the campaign was in 2012/13 (nine), when they eventually finished seventh.

So why the sudden decline of a Liverpool team that only came within two games of an unprecedented quadrupling in May?

Is it a physical hangover from a grueling 63-game season? A mental block from missing the Premier League and Champions League in consecutive weeks?

Perhaps it is Liverpool’s failure to refresh their old squad or it could be a systemic problem that has left Mohamed Salah isolated and struggling to find his goalscorer.

Maybe it’s a combination of all four, but what is absolute not the reason for the battle of the Reds… the players who left this summer!

Getty Mane was guilty of an open goal miss in Der Klassiker

action Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE: Forest off bottom despite Young screamer

blow Diaz out until after World Cup as Liverpool sweat over Alexander-Arnold’s condition

BIG NAME Spurs in talks with Google over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights deal

IN BOLD Henderson incident ‘a sign’ things are not going well for ‘pedestrian’ Liverpool under Klopp

SHOCK Souness says it’s disturbing that a gay male player isn’t coming out at the highest level

answer Jordan gives funny response to Newcastle fans banner with infamous takeover quote







Sadio Mane

Let’s start with the obvious that comes up every time Liverpool drop points – that the club regrets the sale of Mane to Bayern Munich.

Mane scored 120 goals for Liverpool and became a modern club legend after earning six major honors during his time at Anfield.

When the 30-year-old himself indicated that he wanted a new challenge, it was initially seen as a deal that was suitable for all parties.

Bayern signed a Premier League squad to replace Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool were not in a situation where all three of their frontmen were in their thirties, entering the final years of their deals in search of pay increases.

But Mane’s quick start in the Bundesliga – four goals in his first four games – coinciding with Liverpool’s poor start led to debate that his departure was a mistake, but was it?

After eight games into the 2021/22 season, Liverpool had scored just two more goals with Mane than without – the difference being that the Reds were second in the table, not tenth, and Salah topped the list.

Mane had helped with five at the time, the same number that Roberto Firmino now has at this term.

Luis Diaz (3) and Darwin Nunez (2), who were both signed to replace the influence of the Senegalese left and central, have also racked up five goals in Liverpool’s first eight games and that includes the absence of the last three games due to suspension.

Since Mane’s quick start in Germany, he has now scored just one goal in seven games, including an open goal in Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund due to concerns over his form.

Getty Mane remains a modern Liverpool, but it was time to move on

That drought mirrors the drought he faced in the past campaign in Merseyside, which saw a barren nine-game run between November and early January.

“He is not integrated,” said former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann GMX. “I saw him at Liverpool, where he played through the middle. That is not his position. Now he takes that position at Bayern.

“He’s at his best when he comes from outside. He doesn’t seem happy to me.

“Other players like Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala or, in defense, Lucas Hernandez, who is currently injured, are putting in excellent performances.

“Nobody is talking about Mane right now. He seems isolated and hardly participates in the game. FC Bayern has to get a grip on that.”

Divock Origin

Now the popular Belgian’s influence for Liverpool was not nearly as consistent as Mane’s, but he still scored some vital goals.

There were rumors that the Reds had missed Origi’s impact from the bench in certain games where they dropped points this season.

Goals from Klopp’s substitutes have racked up six points in their eight games this season, with Nunez scoring in the 2-2 draw at Fulham and Fabio Carvalho scooping the winner against Newcastle.

By contrast, none of Liverpool’s men off the bench had scored a goal that changed the outcome of a Premier League game at this stage last year.

Origi signed for reigning Serie A champions AC Milan this summer as the youngest of the club’s strikers alongside 36-year-old Olivier Giroud and 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But he has only played 54 minutes in four league games this season, despite being one of the club’s biggest earners.

The 27-year-old has not scored a goal in any competition, with… Italian journalist Alvise Cagnazzo label him the ‘worst acquisition of the season’.

Getty Origi struggles with fitness and form since arriving in Italy

Takumi Minamino

The Japanese highlights list for Liverpool came mainly with his goals in the first rounds of domestic cup competitions.

However, if there was any debate as to whether Minamino should have had a chance in the Premier League, his form since leaving should provide the answer!

The 27-year-old made the £17million move to Monaco in the summer, but has scored just one goal in ten appearances so far.

Minamino has also been labeled the Ligue 1 flop of the season so far by the French media Quotidien Du Sport.

Getty Minamino dropped out of Monaco side after his early season struggle

Neco Williams

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s form has been a major concern for Liverpool this season Jamie O’Hara claims he is League One standard.

Whether Calvin Ramsay gets a chance now that he has returned from injury, Alexander-Arnold’s previous understudy Williams could not have made the move.

The Welsh defender completed a £16million contract with Nottingham Forest in July after impressing on loan with Fulham in the Championship in the second half of last season.

Unfortunately, the move didn’t go to plan, with Forest on a string of five consecutive defeats and bottom of the Premier League.

The club conceded 21 goals after eight games, with Williams being replaced at half time in the recent 4-0 defeat to Leicester.

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier took his place and now looks set to keep his spot for Monday’s game against Aston Villa.