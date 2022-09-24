Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Legends clash will feature Roy Keane and Kenny Dalglish Sports By Merry On Sep 24, 2022 Share Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Legends clash will see Roy Keane attempt to lead a Red Devils fightback against Kenny Dalglish’s side in second leg charity clash at Anfield By Spencer Morgan for Mailonline Published: 14:10, 24 September 2022 | Up to date: 14:24, 24 September 2022 <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– Follow Sportsmail’s live blog for the legend clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. Share or comment on this article: Share