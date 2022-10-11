Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Reds injury crisis as Haaland eyes another record

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield for a highly anticipated clash between the two Premier League giants this Sunday.

The teams of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have dominated English football in recent years and another blockbuster is expected.

Klopp and Guardiola will compete again on Sunday

The Reds are hoping for a much-needed win as they sit 10th in the table.

They have won just two games so far this season, which is their worst start to a campaign in a decade.

City, on the other hand, are the only team not to have lost a single competitive game this season.

This match has been between the two best teams and the two best managers in the country for many years and it will be another great event at Anfield.

Both matches last season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite the 13 point difference between them this time around, the scope of this competition still persists and the form of this campaign is at stake.

Before the game, both teams will play in the Champions League this week against Rangers and Copenhagen respectively.

Getty There have been plenty of exciting encounters between the two teams

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Date and How to Follow

This Premier League match will take place on Sunday, October 16.

Kick-off at Anfield is scheduled for 4.30pm.

The match can be seen on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4 p.m.

You can also tune in to talkSPORT for live updates of all the action throughout the day, while talkSPORT.com will be live blogging for a blockbuster match.

Haaland aims for his 16th goal of the season next Sunday

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Team News

Liverpool have been hit by an injury crisis in recent weeks and three more names have been added to the list since Sunday.

They are without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz after they were both injured against Arsenal.

Central defender Joel Matip is also out for two to three weeks.

They join Andy Robertson, Arthur, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the injury list.

Alexander-Arnold is sidelined for two weeks

Man City is likely to remain without Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and John Stones.

Haaland will start up front again as he wants to continue his sparkling form.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: what has been said?

City boss Pep Guardiola: “Na [the Copenhagen game]we have four days to prepare for Anfield.

“It won’t be a surprise to tell you how fascinating, difficult and competitive that will be.

“The biggest test, I would say, we can face in England will be next Sunday.”

Getty Guardiola is aware of the magnitude of Sunday’s game

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Facts

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has played in nine Premier League games so far, but nevertheless already holds the record for most goals (15) and most goal involvement (18) in a player’s first 10 games in the league. The most goals a player has scored over a 10-game period in the league is 16 by Luis Suarez for Liverpool between October and December 2013.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has scored in his two Premier League away games against Liverpool; only two visiting players have ever scored in three consecutive appearances at Anfield in the league – Andrew Cole (1999-2002) and Christian Benteke (2012-2017).

Mohamed Salah has scored in four of his five Premier League home games for Liverpool against Man City, including in each of the last three in a row. Only Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (between December 2000 and December 2004) has ever scored in four consecutive home games against the Citizens in the league.

Manchester City have opened the scoring in more Premier League games this season than any other team this season (8), with only Southampton (7) conceding the first goal more often than Liverpool (6). Indeed, the Reds have conceded first in 10 of their last 12 league games, as often as they have in their previous 41.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 37 Premier League games and are unbeaten in their last 21 (W16 D5). Distance from home, the Citizens are unbeaten in 22 Premier League games (W16 D6), the fourth longest run in the league’s history.

Liverpool have won just 10 points from their eight Premier League games this season, their worst record at this stage of a campaign since 2012-13 (9). They have already lost as many games this season as in all of 2021-22 (2).

Liverpool have won 22 Premier League games against reigning champions, six more than any other team. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 such home games (W7 D6), since a 1-0 loss to Manchester United in December 2007.

Liverpool have scored at least twice in each of their last four encounters with Manchester City in all competitions (W2 D2) – no team has ever scored at least twice in five consecutive games against a side previously led by Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have taken four points from their last two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just one less than they earned in their previous 17 visits to Anfield (D5 L12). They want to go unbeaten in three consecutive away games against the Reds for the first time since December 1992.

Liverpool are winless in their last five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they have never won six without a win against the Citizens in their league history.