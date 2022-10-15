Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk has no idea why Reds have underperformed

<!–

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted he has no idea why his side have been underperforming this season.

The Reds have seen a massive slump in form this season compared to the side that pushed on all fronts last season.

The side of Jurgen Klopp, host of Manchester City – who led them to the title by one point last season – on Sunday, and the Reds could be as far back as 17 points from the top of the table if results disappoint this weekend.

Virgil van Dijk was one of many key Liverpool players who were still on their toes this season

Liverpool could be up to 17 points from the top if they lose to Manchester City this weekend

Speak with air sports, the Dutchman: ‘It is difficult to find a direct reason for this. It could be several things, but I have no idea why.

“It’s no use for us to think about why those games didn’t go as well as we wanted them to.

“We want to improve it now and to do that we have to work every day, every training, fight for every yard and try to win games.

“That’s what we’re trying to do and I still think we will be because we have the quality of players. We keep working and improving.’

Van Dijk is one of many well-known Liverpool stars who have underperformed this season.

Van Dijk can’t say why The Reds have had such a hard time this season so far

The Dutchman, widely regarded as the best centre-back in the Premier League in recent seasons, has been slow in the back for a Liverpool team struggling to plug their leaky defence.

A defeat on Sunday would be Van Dijk’s first loss at Anfield in the Premier League since joining them in January 2018.

What won’t help the Reds’ chances is a reshuffle at the back of the side that handily defeated Rangers in the Champions League 7-1.

As previously reported, Ibrahima Konate is in doubt for the game, meaning Joe Gomez could move to centre-back alongside Van Dijk, with James Milner at right-back.

The Reds are without players like Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz for their biggest game of the season yet.