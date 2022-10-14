Liverpool v Man City Power Price: Haaland to score assisted by De Bruyne NOW 5/1

Man City head to Liverpool to take another step forward in the Premier League, where they score for fun.

And talkSPORT and Paddy Power have teamed up to provide this boost from 7/2 to 5/1 chances of the Premier League game.

Anfield hosted Rangers earlier this month and will have to improve to stand a chance against the rampant Citizens

TalkSPORT Paddy Power Boost: Erling Haaland scored a goal assisted by Kevin De Bruyne was 7/2 NOW 5/1!

Add to your bet slip HERE

This was a tough game last season with everything at stake in the battle for the top spot in the Premier League.

But now Liverpool, who are closer to the mid-table, face an uphill task to become the league’s top goalscorer.

De Bruyne and Haaland have already scored many goals – with Belgian banking providing nine assists in nine games, while Haaland has scored 15 in just eight games.

There is no game where you can rule them together to achieve an all-important goal as they try to beat Arsenal for first place.

The Norwegian attacker has already scored more goals than Chelsea and Man United.

paddy power – Bet £20 and get it back as cash if it loses*

giant boost 50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ALWAYS against Liverpool with a BetVictor offer

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title

OPPORTUNITY Ascot Champions Day Tips: Outsiders to Consider on 33/1, 20/1 and 12/1

BET BONUS Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more

best bets Friday Horse Racing Tips: Daily Picks from Fakenham and Uttoxeter







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on a market with odds of minus 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. The maximum refund for this offer is £20. Only card deposits are eligible for this promotion. General terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org