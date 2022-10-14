Liverpool v Man City: Get Haaland to score a hat trick at 16/1 with Sky Bet!

Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in the first league game between the two teams since Man City helped Liverpool to the title on the last day of last season.

England’s two best teams of recent years will face each other at Anfield on Sunday.

New Manchester City striker Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since his £54 million purchase from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian superstar has scored 20 goals in his first 13 appearances for the club this season, including three hat-tricks.

The 22-year-old’s electric start to the season has helped Manchester City to finish second in the league table and are the only team unbeaten in the league.

Pep Guardiola’s side are just one point behind leaders Arsenal and have won the last three games in the competition, scoring 13 goals.

City’s streak of six wins in all competitions came to an end on Tuesday with a 0-0 draw in Denmark against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Liverpool have had a slow start to the season by their high standards, winning just two of their eight league games this season, leaving them languishing in 10th place this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday by beating Rangers 7-1 in Glasgow on Wednesday night, so the Liverpool side will feel a lot more optimistic going into Sunday’s game.

Liverpool have won the last two meetings between the two sides in all competitions and are unbeaten in the last four.

Manchester City have only won once at Anfield since 2003, excluding penalties, but that victory came in February last year in the form of a 4-1 win.

