Liverpool v Man City betting offer: Bet £10 get £50 in free bets with Bet365

Liverpool host Man City in the Premier League this Sunday with huge implication at the top of the table.

New bet365 customers can get £50 in free bets by supporting our tip by wagering £10 or more.

Bet £10 on the Champions League Tip and get £50 in Free Bets

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets *

Terms and Conditions: *Open Account Offer. Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum Deposit Requirement. Free Bets are paid out as Bet Credits and are available for use in the settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, wagering and payment method exclusions apply. Returns do not include stakes with betting credits. Time limits and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

We support: Man City to win by more than 4 goals, Erling Haaland to score two or more 16/1 On bet365*.

New Bet365 customers can wager £10 to qualify for the £50 in free bets by using our tip – and if successful, you’ll win £120.

Liverpool leaked league goals while Man City scored a lot.

However, that all changed in the Champions League during the week, with the Reds dismantling Rangers 7-1 and City struggling to a 0-0 draw against FC Copenhagen.

Manchester City should be back at their best and with Liverpool still the first to concede in Scotland, they could be in for a huge battle against league top scorer Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has already scored 15 goals in just nine games and looks set to shine at Anfield.

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets *

Claiming Bet365 Offer Bet365 offer Deposit: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit between £5* and £10* and claim the offer to receive five times that value in free bets.

Release Your Free Bets: Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and have those bets settled.

Use Your Free Bets: Your Free Bets will be available shortly after your qualifying bets are settled. You can then place your free bets, simply select ‘Use Bet Credits’ in the bet slip. bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets *

Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Don’t forget to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.