Liverpool: Two Hillsborough survivors committed suicide after ‘retriggered’ trauma by Paris final

Two Liverpool fans who survived the Hillsborough disaster have committed suicide after being ‘retriggered’ by the scenes that marred the Champions League final in Paris.

Peter Scarfe of Hillsborough Survivors Support said at an event Monday that the two supporters have taken their own lives since the match at the Stade de France in May.

Sports post understands that neither fan, one of whom was 52 and the other 63, attended the final against Real Madrid.

A total of 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of the deathly crush at Hillsborough, and the chaos that took place ahead of the Paris final brought back painful memories for Reds fans.

Thousands of supporters in Paris were forced into a dangerous situation as they were trapped in narrow tunnels while trying to gain access to the stadium. Some, including women and children, were sprayed with pepper spray and tear gas by French police.

“We’ve had three suicides this year alone,” Scarfe said, according to the Liverpool Echo. ‘That’s three too many.

“One was just before the anniversary because he didn’t want to experience another anniversary, two of them were retriggers from Stade de France.

There were chaotic scenes in the French capital and some younger fans were moved to tears

The match was delayed 35 minutes because scenes outside the ground disrupted proceedings

“The memory of 1989 has haunted them, because the events at the Stade de France have many similarities with those in Hillsborough.

“In both cases there were crowd movements complicated by bottlenecks, people pressed together under a tunnel, blocked turnstiles blocking entry to the stadium and, most importantly, false accusations later.”

Scarfe also said the group had “put fans into therapy” in the wake of the events in Paris, which are the subject of an ongoing UEFA investigation.

“We shouldn’t be doing this, it shouldn’t be happening,” he added.

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool supporters are suing UEFA for their organization of the final, because they were injured or psychologically traumatized by the incidents.

Liverpool fans are suing UEFA for their treatment during the Champions League final in May

The match between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming ‘security concerns’ for the delay.

According to the BBClaw firm Binghams teamed up with global law firm Pogust Goodhead in a lawsuit against 1,450 clients for negligence.

Gerard Long of Binghams said: “As a lifelong Liverpool fan I was absolutely shocked to hear the events unfold at what should have been the pinnacle of the football season.

Many fans were ‘injured or suffered psychological trauma’ outside the Stade de France in Paris

“Not only fellow fans, but also my friends, family and customers who attended that day spoke of the terrifying scenes that surrounded the Stade de France before and even after the game.”

Sportsmail revealed earlier this week that the chaos fans are experiencing during the final was caused by a technology collapse combined with erroneous pre-match messaging and negligent crowd control.

A technology glitch, identified by multiple fan witnesses, caused much of the chaos, but was compounded by the crowd control flaw, which led 37,000 Liverpool fans to an entrance designed for approximately 10,000 to 12,000 fans. .

At last May’s event, ticket scanner failure and a technical collapse caused abnormal queues, overcrowding and loss of control by authorities, with aggressive stewards assuming that scanning errors meant dealing with multiple counterfeits, when in fact tickets were real. Indeed, fans with both paper and digital tickets were denied entry and have not yet received compensation.

The problems also meant that some stewards had hundreds of fans crawling under the turnstiles, believing their tickets to be legitimate. Although they were well-intentioned and recognized the dangerous crush behind them, their actions meant that the authorities subsequently lost control of how many legitimate ticket holders were in the stadium.

For confidential support, call the Samaritans at 116123 or visit a local Samaritans office. See www.samaritans.org for details.

