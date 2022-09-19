Liverpool ‘to try again for Real Madrid starlet Fede Valverde in £85m deal’

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have reportedly re-identified Real Madrid man Fede Valverde as the player to revamp their midfield.

Liverpool have steadily seen the average age of their squad rise in recent seasons, and efforts to combat that this summer through the acquisition of young midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni fell flat.

However, according to Spanish publication AS, Liverpool have identified the Frenchman’s Uruguayan team-mate Valverde as the man to bolster their midfield options.

In fact, the report states that Liverpool had been willing to part with £85m this summer to add Valverde to their ranks, but Real Madrid’s sale of Casemiro to Manchester United snuffed out any potential of a deal.

Liverpool ended up signing Arthur Melo from Juventus on a short-term deal.

Valverde, 24, has emerged as one of Real Madrid’s foremost players over the past few months, providing much-needed tactical balance from his role on the right.

His assist for Vinicius Jr. in the Champions League final in May ended an impressive season for the Uruguayan, while his superb form continued this campaign.

Valverde has seen his tally rise exponentially, having already scored four goals across all competitions this term. He scored just one all last season.

Carlo Ancelotti, Valverde’s boss at Real Madrid, had asked the midfielder to add more goals to his game and joked that he would throw away all his coaching badges if he did not get the player to score at least 10 goals this term. .

“If you can’t get a player like that to score at least 10 goals in a season, then you should tear up your coaching badge and retire,” he said.

‘Cause he has a stone of a foot. Tonight he took the shot with his left foot. I’ve never seen him shoot left-handed like that, so it shows he’s confident in his abilities and he’s got a lot of ability.

‘He is more than just energy. But to say that he is the best in the world in his position, we may have to wait a little longer.’

Real Madrid have started their campaign in perfect fashion, winning all their matches across both the league and the Champions League. On Sunday night, amid racist chants from Atletico Madrid supporters directed at Vinicius, Real Madrid won 2-1 thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Valverde to return to the top before the international break.