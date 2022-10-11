Liverpool target ‘magic’ Serie A star linked to Man United and likened to De Bruyne

Liverpool have been linked with Serie A star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who previously compared one of his teammates to Kevin De Bruyne.

The Reds need drastic reinforcements in that position with Naby Keita injury prone, Arthur Melo out for months and Jordan Henderson and James Milner seemingly over the mound.

Getty Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio soon

Jurgen Klopp needs to drastically refresh his position and the January transfer market is going to be incredibly important.

It was a poor start to the season for Liverpool as they are 10th in the Premier League.

One name they are reportedly targeting is Lazio’s 27-year-old Milinkovic-Savic, one of the top talents in the Italian league.

He had been a name attached to Manchester United all summer, as their pursuit in Frenkie de Jong faltered.

Milinkovic-Savic has four goals and seven assists in 12 games this season and his team-mate Ciro Immobile even compared him to the Man City star.

After a 4-0 win over Fiorentina, Immobile said: “Believe me, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is magical. He is on the same level as Kevin De Bruyne.”

Getty De Bruyne is one of the best players in the Premier League

That’s certainly a player Liverpool could use right now, with the City ace already having nine Premier League assists in nine games this season.

Reports in the Italian press claim the Reds are ready to fight for the midfielder, who is estimated to be worth around £66 million.

However, they may face competition from clubs such as Juventus and the Milanese clubs.