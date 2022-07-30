Liverpool supporters boo the national anthem AGAIN ahead of the Community Shield

Twitter came alive on Saturday after Liverpool fans booed the national anthem again ahead of their Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

The traditional rendition of ‘God Save the Queen’ was drowned out by cheers and followed by a chant of ‘F*** the Tories’ from the end of Liverpool.

It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season’s FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.

‘Liverpool fan here. Frankly, it’s a shame to sing your own national anthem, one fan tweeted.

Liverpool fans chanted the national anthem before their Community Shield clash

Twitter was quick to respond to the booing at the Community Shield on Saturday

‘Don’t sing it if you don’t want to. But don’t respect it. This nonsense is why we take so much stick from everyone. You’re not doing us any favors.’

Another expressed similar sentiments by posting: ‘Why even boo the anthem of Liverpool fans?! Disrespectful.’

Others focused on the singer’s perception of the anthem, as one fan said: “So Liverpool players put out an anti-sexism ad and their fans mercilessly captivate a young girl singing the anthem says it all.”

The anthem is nothing new to Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher’s treatment of the city.

Jurgen Klopp defended fans after booing the national anthem ahead of FA Cup final

There were some mixed reactions, but most fans seemed to condemn the booing

Reds fans’ disdain for the establishment was also a result of the cover-up that took place in the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 people were tragically killed in an instant at the Sheffield stadium during an FA Cup semi-final. in 1989.

When fans booed during the FA Cup final earlier this year, manager Jurgen Klopp defended the Anfield stalwarts, saying after the game: “They wouldn’t do it if there was no reason. I haven’t been here long enough to understand the reason for it – it’s certainly a historical thing – and those are probably questions you can answer much better than I ever could.

“The majority of our supporters are great people. Really smart, go through lows and lows. They wouldn’t do it without reason.’

His comments were poorly received in Downing Street, with a spokesman for the Prime Minister calling the boos a “great shame” as the FA Cup “would bring people together”.

Some shared Klopp’s sentiments on Saturday, with one tweet reading: ‘All those whining about why Liverpool fans are calling out the national anthem need to figure out why they’re doing it.’