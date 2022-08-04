Liverpool suffer injury blow with Ibrahima Konate set to MISS season opener at Fulham

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the new Premier League season after Ibrahima Konate revealed he will be out for ‘some time’ due to a leg injury.

The 23-year-old defender established himself as a key part of the double cup winner last season, after coming over from RB Leipzig.

He made 29 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will miss Saturday’s season opener at Fulham

But Konate will miss the start of the new season due to an injury sustained in Sunday’s 3-0 loss in an exhibition game against RC Strasbourg Alsace.

The Frenchman fell to the ground twice in quick succession in the early stages of the second half and was then substituted by manager Jurgen Klopp.

“Unfortunately I have to spend some time off the field, but it won’t be too long,” Konate wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday evening.

Konate sustained the injury in Sunday’s friendly against RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield

“In the meantime, I’m going to do my best to come back even stronger and support the boys.”

An official statement from the club about the injury read: “Ibrahima Konate will miss the start of the 2022-23 season after suffering an injury during the pre-season meeting with RC Strasbourg Alsace on Sunday.

“The centre-back was forced to leave the field in the second half of the game at Anfield after receiving a knock.”