Liverpool suffer an injury scare as Thiago Alcantara goes off holding his hamstring

There are doubts about injuries for Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara after being knocked out after 50 minutes in the Reds’ Premier League opener at Craven Cottage.

The 31-year-old has become a key part of Jurgen Klopp, playing 39 games in all competitions last season.

He was also injured in his last Premier League game against Wolves at the end of last season.

It comes after the Liverpool boss spoke of injuries at the club before the match. He said: ‘The pre-season was really good, but during the five weeks it’s not the whole group, but we have too many injuries now.

“We are ready for today’s game, but we need the boys to come back sooner or later, that would be useful – nothing negative otherwise.”

The Reds are currently without Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota in a growing list of injuries.

More to follow.