Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk admits Holland’s Jurrien Timber is BETTER than he was at the same age

Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on international team-mate Jurrien Timber and insists the 21-year-old is better than he was at the same age.

The Liverpool star will line up alongside Timber in Holland’s defence, where they both played 90 minutes at centre-half and kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 Nations League win in Poland on Thursday.

And Van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, branded the Ajax prodigy a ‘true professional’ and added he had ‘nothing but praise’ for his international team-mate.

Virgil van Dijk (left) has heaped praise on Holland team-mate Jurrien Timber (second right), insisting the defender is better than he was at the same age

The Liverpool star, one of the best defenders in the world, hailed him as a “true professional”

He said: ‘I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now (at the same age). I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional.

‘He has so much potential. Hopefully he can develop further. Then it will work, I think.’

Timber, with nine caps, broke through at Ajax under Erik ten Hag, who after moving to Manchester United this summer tried to bring his former player, valued at £40m by the Dutch side, to Old Trafford as well.

Ajax centre-back Timber rejected a summer move to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United

Holland boss Louis van Gaal had warned it could damage his playing time ahead of the World Cup

But after Holland and former United manager Louis van Gaal warned the player that his place at the Winter World Cup could be at risk with a potential lack of playing time at United, the move fell through.

Fans of the Premier League side then slammed Timber as a ‘clown’ after he appeared to troll them by posting ‘still here’ alongside a photo of himself at Ajax after rejecting the transfer.

The Timbers’ rise puts pressure on Van Dijk and others, including Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij and Daley Blind, who are looking for a starting place in Van Gaal’s three-man defense for the tournament, which begins in November.