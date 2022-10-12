Liverpool star Firmino only behind Haaland and De Bruyne in impressive stat

Liverpool’s man of form Roberto Firmino has pulled his side out of trouble in their Champions League clash at Rangers.

Rangers took a surprising lead over a raucous Ibrox as Scott Arfield completed an impressive move with a calm end in the 17th minute.

But Liverpool tied the score just seven minutes later when Firmino headed Kostas Tsimikas’ corner into the nearest post from Allan McGregor.

And the game was turned upside down early in the second half when Firmino drove in Joe Gomez’s precise low cross with his left foot.

In what has been a painful season for the Reds so far, Firmino has personally had a very productive season.

The goals in Glasgow yielded his seventh and eighth goals of the season.

And an interesting statistic emerged after Firmino nodded the ball home, proving he’s in good company.

Only Erling Haaland (23) and Kevin De Bruyne (12) have scored more goals for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season than Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (11 – eight goals, three assists).

It was a tough European encounter for Liverpool in Scotland, which has been played at breakneck speed so far.

Arfield was close to restoring Rangers’ lead when his shot for goal was well blocked by Ibrahima Konate.

