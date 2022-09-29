WhatsNew2Day
Liverpool star Arthur Melo continues his road to fitness at Anfield by appearing for the club’s U21s

Sports
By Merry
Brazilian international Arthur Melo continues his path to fitness at Anfield… with the Liverpool tenant canceling his holiday for a trip to Rochdale’s Crown Oil Arena with the club’s youth team ahead of the Premier League return

  • Liverpool mercenary Arthur canceled his holiday to continue his return to fitness
  • While his teammates went for the international break, Arthur trained with the U21s
  • The Brazilian appeared for the youth in Rochdale in the Papa Johns Trophy
  • U21 boss Barry Lewtas praised the stars’ dedication and professionalism

By Adrian Bishop for Mailonline

Arthur Melo, on loan from Liverpool, found himself in a situation alien to most Brazilian internationals when he appeared in a Reds shirt for the third time last week.

While many of his colleagues were preparing for the international break, Arthur canceled his holiday to take to the pitch with Liverpool’s promises as the team kicked off their Papa Johns Trophy campaign with a match against League Two fighters Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena. .

Just two weeks after bowing to the Merseyside club as a late substitute in Naples when Liverpool suffered a demoralizing defeat to Napoli in the Champions League, Arthur walked onto the pitch alongside a group made up largely of teenagers with no football experience whatsoever. in the first team. .

Arthur Melo played for Liverpool U21s when she took on Rochdale in the Papa Johns Trophy

The Brazil international refused to take a vacation to improve his fitness before the return of the Premier League

The Brazil international refused to take a vacation to improve his fitness before the return of the Premier League

Since coming to Liverpool on loan from Juventus in the final stages of the transfer window, the former Barcelona star has been trying to get his fitness up to the level needed to handle the rigors of English football, including a midweek game in Rochdale would be the perfect solution. opportunity.

In his first game since May, Melo produced a promising if largely unremarkable performance from the center of midfield before being replaced after the hour by player-coach Jay Spearing.

U21 boss Barry Lewtas praised the Brazilian’s commitment to ensure he will be ready for first-team action as soon as possible.

Liverpool youth coach Barry Lewtas praised Arthur's commitment and professionalism

“He could have had a week off, but he didn’t want that,” Lewtas said.

“He wants to get fit, which shows his level of professionalism, and he’s really good to have around.”

With a hugely packed roster for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the upcoming World Cup, Melo’s return to fitness will no doubt be a boon for the Reds manager.

It remains to be seen whether Arthur will be able to make the impact many had hoped for on his arrival at Anfield, but the 26-year-old’s commitment to ensuring he will be ready when called up must be praised.

