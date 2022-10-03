Ancient footprints found on Formby beach reveal Liverpool’s history

Hundreds of ancient footprints found on Formby beach in Merseyside reveal that wolves, lynx and wild boar roamed the area alongside humans before a major decline in biodiversity 5,500 years ago.

The first dates back almost 9,000 years, and the youngest are around 1,000 years old – and one even reveals the outline of a bunion, researchers claim.

The study reveals how the coastal environment changed over thousands of years as sea levels rose rapidly and humans settled permanently by the water.

University of Manchester experts found that the area close to the modern coastline in Formby was a hub for human and animal activity in the first few thousand years after the last ice age.

It was such a biodiversity hotspot with large grazers and predators that it has been dubbed a ‘north-west European Serengeti’.

The sandy stretch of north-west England’s coast is already known to be home to one of the largest collections of prehistoric animal tracks on Earth.

Hundreds of ancient animal and human footprints found on a Merseyside beach record a major decline in biodiversity in Britain around 5,500 years ago, researchers have discovered

Experts from the University of Manchester found that the area close to the modern coastline of Formby was a hub of human and animal activity in the first few thousand years after the last ice age. In the picture: Red deer hoof prints in the old mud on Formby beach radiocarbon dated to around 8,500 years ago

Global sea levels rose rapidly after the last ice age, leading to loss of landscapes. The location of Formby Point in the Irish Sea Basin is shown in this graphic above

But now, with the hope of radiocarbon dating, the most species-rich footprint beds at Formby Point have been found to be much older than previously thought.

The beds record a key period in Britain’s natural history from the Mesolithic to the Middle Ages (9,000 to 1,000 years ago).

They show that when global sea levels rose rapidly after the last ice age, humans formed part of rich intertidal ecosystems, along with aurochs, red deer, roe deer, wild boar and beaver, as well as the predators wolves and lynx.

In the agricultural societies that followed, human footprints dominated the Neolithic period and later footprint beds, along with a striking decline in the richness of large mammal species.

This, the researchers say, may be the result of several drivers, including habitat shrinkage following sea-level rise and the development of agricultural economies, as well as hunting pressure from a growing human population.

The size and shape of one of the discovered human footprints suggests that it belonged to a young man – perhaps a teenager.

It has a very distinct protrusion of a bunion on its little toe, which Dr. Alison Burns, who spent six years conducting the field research, said it was ‘a tailor’s knack’.

She added: ‘They were usually barefoot so when they sat down the little toe would have been rubbing on the ground.’

In total, there are 31 footprint beds, which point to a period of dramatic changes in the area’s ecosystem.

The beds record a key period in Britain’s natural history from the Mesolithic to the Middle Ages (9,000 to 1,000 years ago). Pictured: A mesolithic footprint bed from around 8,500 years ago covered with red deer hoof prints

In total, there are 31 footprint beds, which point to a period of dramatic change in the area’s ecosystem.

In total, there are 31 footprint beds, which point to a period of dramatic changes in the area’s ecosystem

The footprints above belonged to people who walked in the area about 5,000 years ago

“Up until about 6,000 years ago there was a very diverse landscape with all these animals,” said Professor Jamie Woodward from the University of Manchester. BBC news.

‘So after about 5,500 years ago we see lots of human footprints, some deer and dogs, but not much else.

“So what we’re seeing—through the footprints—is a landscape that’s transforming with sea-level rise, and also with the arrival of agriculture, which is probably putting a lot more pressure on this ecosystem.”

He added: “Assessing the threats to habitat and biodiversity posed by rising sea levels is a key priority of our time – we need to better understand these processes, both past and present.

‘This research shows how sea level rise can transform coastal landscapes and degrade important ecosystems.’

Dr. Burns said: ‘The Formby footprint beds constitute one of the world’s largest known concentrations of prehistoric vertebrates. Well-dated fossil records for this period are absent from the landscapes surrounding the Irish Sea Basin.

“This is the first time that such a faunal history and ecosystem has been reconstructed solely from footprint evidence.”

Footsteps taken thousands or even millions of years ago have left traces in many parts of Britain’s coastline, which scientists have been able to find, study and transform into a deeper understanding of our ancient history.

The new research is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.