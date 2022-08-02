Liverpool ready to reward Diogo Jota with bumper new contract for his stunning form

Liverpool are in the process of negotiating a new contract for striker Diogo Jota.

The 25-year-old has to return to training within a fortnight after suffering a hamstring injury last month.

Jota has three years left on the contract he signed when he joined the Reds from Wolves in 2020 for £45 million.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota scored 21 goals and provided eight assists last season

The 25-year-old attacker from Portugal suffered a hamstring injury last month

The Portugal international scored 21 goals and provided eight assists to help his side win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, as well as reach the Champions League final.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has vowed to keep his front three running more regularly given the quality of the options available with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Jota.

Salah recently signed a contract extension following Sadio Mane’s departure to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have confirmed Tyler Morton has been loaned to Blackburn.