Liverpool players not involved in the World Cup will jet off to Dubai for their winter break

Liverpool players not involved in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar will nevertheless head to the Middle East this winter as part of the club’s winter training camp in Dubai.

Jurgen Klopp will lose about eight to 10 of his first-team stars for the World Cup which starts in November, but is keen to keep those uninvolved fit for the resumption of the second half of the Premier League season.

World stars Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz are among the names who, barring injuries, will fly to Dubai for a period of warm-weather training ahead of the restart of domestic football on Boxing Day.

Dubai was chosen as the destination after intensive research by club staff, with Klopp ultimately choosing due to its proximity to Qatar, making it easier for the team to join their exciting World Cup players.

Assistant boss Pep Lijnders confirmed the news of Liverpool’s plans to go abroad during the planned Premier League hiatus:

“A lot of our players are going to the World Cup, so we’re going to Dubai with the players who are left behind.

“The season is interrupted. The team that handles that well certainly has a better chance.

“It’s important to start fast and Dubai needs to create that – we’ll start again soon after the World Cup,” he said.

Liverpool are not the only club to find home comforts in Dubai with a host of Premier League clubs and superstars previously embracing the warm weather in the Middle East.

Rivals Manchester United visited the country in January 2019 for five days of intense mid-season training, while Chelsea stayed in Dubai earlier this year for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League last season, just one point behind eventual champions Manchester City.

Klopp led them to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, along with a Champions League final that they lost to Real Madrid.