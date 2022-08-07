Liverpool ‘near agreement on new contract for Naby Keita’ after entering the final year of his deal

Liverpool are about to renew Naby Keita’s contract, according to reports.

The central midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

And as reported by the Sunthe Guinean star and the club are nearing an agreement on new terms to keep him on Merseyside.

Liverpool are reportedly close to renewing midfielder Naby Keita (right) contract

Club chiefs want to keep it because they understand it would be expensive to replace it

Keita, 27, has had mixed success at Anfield since joining RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 on a £53m deal.

One game in his fifth season, he played 117 times in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

The 50-cap international has also won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and Community Shield during his time with the club.

Keita has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club, but never made it to the first team

But he has generally been used as a team player and has never fully secured a first-team spot in Jürgen Klopp’s midfield.

But the club chiefs are willing to keep him because they understand it would be expensive to replace him, and Keita is open to the prospect if the terms are right.

He was ruled out of Liverpool’s surprising 2-2 draw against Fulham on opening day due to illness.