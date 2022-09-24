Liverpool mother traumatised when she found a RAT biting her toddler’s face while he slept

<!–

A mother was ‘traumatized’ after walking into the ‘horror movie scene’ of a rat biting her two-year-old son’s face while he was sleeping.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, was feeding her newborn when she arrived at her rented house in the Walton area of ​​Liverpool.

The toddler was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where a note described the “multiple rat bites from wild rats.”

The mother and her children have moved and are now staying with relatives after the shocking incident.

The mother told the Liverpool Echo: ‘It was like something out of a nightmare or a horror movie, I’m still traumatized by it.

A mother was ‘traumatized’ after walking into the ‘horror movie scene’ of a rat biting her two-year-old son’s face at their home in Walton, Liverpool. Pictured: The cuts left by the multiple rat bites

“I heard my two-year-old son crying from his bed and when I came in he was covered in blood.

‘I fell to my knees in shock, I had no idea what had happened until I saw the rat running past me.

“My four-year-old saw it all with me and has had nightmares ever since.”

Her son was referred to plastic surgery and the infectious diseases ward, but did not require treatment. He is now recovering at home.

The mother said her son was “covered in blood.” Pictured here is the blood left on the boy’s pillow after he was attacked while he was sleeping

The affected parent said their home was clean and tidy, but poor quality housing had caused the pest problems.

The MP for Walton Dan Carden said the rat attack was “unthinkable” and called on water companies and the local council to give priority to tackling the rat infestation.

The council visited the area and discovered a problem with the sewage system in the area, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool authorities hope a new underground dumpster system will reduce pests in the city. Image: file image of a rat

Liverpool will introduce an underground ‘superbin’ system next year.

Authorities hope the new system will help solve the city’s litter and pest problems.

Liverpool City Council says it is providing free pest control for rats and mice for residents of housing units in the city – aiming to tackle rats found within 24 hours.