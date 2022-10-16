Liverpool mayhem as coins are thrown at Pep, then Klopp is sent off for ‘losing it’

<!–

The animosity between Liverpool and Manchester City exploded again today as the champions surrendered their unbeaten start to the season at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s 75-minute strike finished the game, but that only told a fraction of the story as Pep Guardiola got coins tossed at him in the second half and Jurgen Klopp was sent off for, in his own words, ‘lost it’ ‘ with an assistant referee.

City confirmed they would complain about the coin toss, which came shortly after Phil Foden disallowed a goal in the 56th minute.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola got coins from Liverpool fans in second half

Liverpool angry Jurgen Klopp was sent off in the second half for abuse from assistant referee

Liverpool later called the behavior “unacceptable” and said they would suspend for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins.

They made a further statement after the traveling supporters shouted several times about the Hillsborough disaster. The concourse was also vandalized, with incendiary graffiti on walls, and Merseyside police reported that four City fans had been arrested. It is inevitable that the FA will launch an investigation.

Guardiola was furious at the coin toss and, in reference to the episode where City’s bus was attacked outside Anfield ahead of the 2018 Champions League quarter-final, he said: ‘Next time they will do better. They haven’t got me. They tried, but they couldn’t get me. They got it on the bus years ago, but not this time.’

The Spaniard has mocked the Liverpool fans for failing to hit him with the coins thrown

Guardiola was seen on video whipping the Reds supporters behind the visiting dugout

Asked if he had regretted hanging out with Liverpool supporters behind his dugout in the second half, Guardiola replied: “They shouted, we shout more. The game was calm and when the goal was disallowed and after they scored it was the real Anfield.”

Klopp was stunned that one of the Liverpool fans had behaved like this, saying: ‘Terrible. I’m sorry, my apologies for that. It must never happen.’

However, Liverpool were furious at the actions of City fans. Aside from the chants about Hillsborough, there were also repeated references to the Heysel disaster in 1985, when 39 Juventus fans were killed before the European Cup final.

Klopp apologized on behalf of those who threw coins, which Liverpool have said they will ban

City fans have been accused of vandalizing the Anfield end and singing Hillsborough chants

Guardiola criticized referee Anthony Taylor (right) for his attitude to the match

In a statement, Liverpool said: “We are deeply disappointed to hear despicable chants about the tragedies at the Away Section football stadium.

“We know the impact such behavior has on the families, survivors and everyone involved in such disasters.”

That controversy could not overshadow a match of the highest quality – one that Guardiola felt turned around when Foden’s goal was disallowed by VAR for a foul on Fabinho in the run-up.

He said, ‘This is Anfield. The referee said: “I’m not going to make mistakes”. The whole game was playing on and playing on and playing on. Except the goal. After that there was no more playing.’