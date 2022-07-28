Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails the positive impact of the Women’s Euros on the sport

And German boss Klopp admitted he would root against the Lionesses

Jurgen Klopp has maintained that the popularity of women’s football is ‘exploding’ because of the brilliant quality of the women’s Euro tournament.

And Liverpool manager Klopp, at a press conference ahead of his side’s Community Shield match with Manchester City on Saturday, praised the positive impact of the Euro competition on the sport.

And he would support the German for his home country and not for the Lionesses as Germany prepares for England in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

He said: ‘I love England, but my heart is in Germany.

“But the most important thing is the face of women’s football. The game has exploded.

‘I really enjoy watching. Congratulations to all teams involved, it’s a commercial for football.’

Sarina Wiegman’s side will host their old rivals in London, hoping to win the first major tournament in their history by beating Germany for the third time ever.

The Lionesses defeated Sweden 4-0 in their semi-final on Tuesday after group stage wins against Austria (1-0), Norway (8-0) and Northern Ireland (5-0), beating Spain 2-1 after extra matches. time in an exciting quarterfinal.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team now has a formidable record at the European Championships and won no fewer than eight of the nine tournaments between 1989 and 2013.