Liverpool make worst start in ten years as Reds accused of not addressing ageing squad

Liverpool have had their worst start to a Premier League season in a decade and may have only themselves to blame.

A 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday left the Reds with just ten points from eight games this season – the last time they were down on the same stage of the season was in 2012-13 (nine).

Getty Liverpool have had a miserable start to the season with just two wins from eight games

The defeat also means Liverpool are still looking for their first league win away from home this season – since the 2010/11 season under Roy Hodgson, the Reds have not won one of their first four league games in a single campaign.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have been one of the best teams in Europe in recent seasons, but have been a shadow of that so far this season.

What is most disturbing about the clash at the Emirates Stadium and in 2022/23 is that Liverpool didn’t have their usual zipper over the team.

And talkSPORT has been told that Liverpool’s aging squad could be part of the problem.

Micky Gray told talkSPORT: “If you think about what they’ve been up to over the last four to five seasons and how they’ve enjoyed themselves and the way they’ve played, does it come down to one man leaving Sadio Mane? It’s not possible.

“There’s something drastically wrong there because these are the kind of games where Liverpool would just sideline teams.

Getty The likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip have been at Liverpool from the start of Klopp’s tenure

He continued: “You look at the age of the side. Age waits for no one.

“Jordan Henderson is, as he has done for Liverpool over the years, a year older. James Milner, who has had a lot of playing time this season, is another year older.

“Mane has left and although Luis Diaz has settled in a Liverpool shirt, it takes time.”

Reds legend Mark Lawrenson echoed suggestions that Liverpool’s top squad have failed to tackle the problem of an aging squad – a point also made by fellow Anfield great Graeme Souness.

However, Lawrenson expects Fenway Sports Group chief John W Henry and those at the club to tackle matters at the earliest opportunity.

Lawrenson told Weekend Sports Breakfast: “You have to have an eye on the future and they didn’t.

GETTY Portions of Liverpool fans have criticized Reds owner John W Henry for an alleged lack of spending on new players in recent seasons

talking sport Liverpool legends Souness and Lawrenson have pointed out a major problem in Reds’ current squad

“I think that famous game is Watford in the Cup and Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley said they should tackle it.

“You would argue at this point that they didn’t really address it and that could be because they didn’t really have the money to tackle it.

“People said they should spend £100m on Jude Bellingham, but the club is not like that. They are not owned by any country, they are owned by Americans who are generally very good.

“They have improved a score and the Anfield Road End… so Klopp had to be patient.

“So I had thought that by the time they arrive in January they will release some money for him… just to bolster the squad.

“He is at least two, if not three, players short.”