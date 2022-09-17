Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo is undertaking a RIGOROUS training programme to get fully fit

Liverpool’s summer signing of Juventus Arthur Melo is undergoing a rigorous training program to fit into Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans.

Arthur has been asked to play for the club’s U21s and is doing double sessions as he tries to get up to speed with his new team-mates after a disrupted preseason.

after captain Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury against Newcastle United the night before.

The deal for the Brazilian includes a £3.9 million loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer for £32 million. However, after getting just 13 minutes of first-team action so far as a substitute in Liverpool’s 4-1 Champions League drubbing at Napoli, reports surfaced in Italy last week that Klopp had already decided Arthur couldn’t make it on Anfield and would be sent back in January.

Liverpool, however, quickly turned this down, while Arthur is doubly determined to impress at his new club.

The Naples performance sparked a candid inquiry in the Liverpool dressing room, with Klopp and his players acknowledging that they had “lost their past attitude” and were not aggressive enough, both on the ball and off; their intensity had to change.

Arthur, aware that his preparation had been disrupted as he awaited a transfer away from Juventus, spoke to the coaching staff and acknowledged that he would be doing extra work to ensure Klopp could count on him.

The former Barcelona player readily admitted he wasn’t where he wanted to be in terms of fitness, but double training sessions and extra gym work have helped him catch up in recent days.

In fact, the Liverpool staff were so pleased with his application that Klopp and his coaches congratulated him after a session early last week and gave even more words of encouragement as he showed a greater understanding of their demands and system.

Arthur, in turn, has asked if he can win extra playing time with the club’s promises. He has also avoided extra days off during the upcoming international break and has asked to stay instead to train every day.

“Arthur just needs football now – and above all training, that’s how it is,” Klopp said. “He wasn’t in team training at Juve for a while, so he needs good team training and that’s what we’re doing with him. Can he play minutes? Yes. Does he have to play a full match? No, because he has to get used to the intensity in every match.

“It’s not that you have to work less in the Champions League than in the Premier League. Not at all, especially not here. He’s doing well, he really gives everything in training, we also have to be careful with him and then we’ll see if we can use him.’

Although he has had little time to see much of Liverpool, Arthur relies on the friendship of team-mates Alisson and Thiago to adapt to the city and has moved to a new home. He has also brought his father and mother Lucia and Ailton, brother Paulo and girlfriend Carolina Miarelli as he wants to acclimate quickly.

He is hopeful he will be in the running when Liverpool face Brighton after the break on October 1, and remains determined to make the move a success after he became frustrated under Massimiliano Allegri, who has been threatened with dismissal from Juventus. position when Liverpool take on Brighton after the break on October 1.

Liverpool supporters are demanding new faces to refresh their midfield options and, regardless of Arthur’s progress, the Anfield club are still looking to strengthen next year with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as their main target.