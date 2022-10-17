Liverpool legend Sadio Mane says he was ‘very happy’ after his old side’s win over Man City

<!–

Sadio Mane insists he was delighted to see Liverpool beat Manchester City in the weekend’s big Premier League game at Anfield.

The Reds may have reached a turning point in their stuttering campaign when Mo Salah scored the only goal of the game against the reigning champions.

It was a game that could have gone either way and Mane now thinks they are on the right track.

“I’m very happy for the boys that they beat City,” he told BILD.

‘I couldn’t watch because we were on the bus. I have a lot of confidence in the boys and the coach that they will come back to the top!’

Mane spent six years at Liverpool, providing 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 appearances for the club before moving to Bayern Munich in the summer for a £35 million transfer.

He has settled into his new team, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances for Bayern.

His former club struggled with Sunday’s win in his absence but only saw them rise to eighth place.