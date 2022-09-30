WhatsNew2Day
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp understands why ‘world class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold is snubbed by England

“He doesn’t always defend well, that’s true. He’s 23, we’re working on it’: Jurgen Klopp admits he understands why Trent Alexander-Arnold is turned down by England… but still says Liverpool right-back is ‘world class’

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Trent Alexander-Arnold has defensive work to do, but insisted the right-back is still ‘world class’.

The 23-year-old’s form has declined this season as Liverpool struggle to match the results fans have become accustomed to under Klopp.

He has also fallen out of favor with Gareth Southgate, with Reece James starting at right-back in England’s final game.

More to follow.

