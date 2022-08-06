Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp has NO plans to add to squad despite injury crisis

Jurgen Klopp has no intention of going back on his word and buying a new player, even as Liverpool start the season with a mini injury crisis.

Liverpool face Fulham on Saturday and are left without six players, including defender Ibrahima Konate and forward Diogo Jota.

Konate may be sidelined for more than a month, while Jota, who signed a new contract this week, is not yet in full training.

Konate’s injury means Klopp won’t let Nat Phillips – the £12million-valued central defender who is a target for Fulham – leave just yet.

However, the Liverpool manager does not believe that the solution to his problems will be found in new recruits.

“We have too many injuries, that’s right,” Klopp said. “But at the moment nothing has changed (in terms of new acquisitions).

“(It) started with Caoimhin (Kelleher) and Diogo, about one got injured and one had a re-injury.

“It was a little early with Diogo, they’ll be back in a few weeks, but they missed the pre-season and that’s not cool.

“Ibou (Konate) in a challenge in the game against Strasbourg, what happened there, we have to see how long it lasts, but he is out for a while. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too.

“Kostas (Tsimikas) is now on the pitch and he may be ready to train next week. Curtis Jones – we got there early, but we still have to be careful.”

It has been argued that Liverpool need a midfielder, but Klopp said: “We cannot solve a problem that we have had for four weeks with a transfer for a year. But the window is still open and we’ll see. But the plans aren’t to go that way.’