Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails Jude Bellingham as ‘exceptional’ after brilliant World Cup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has torn down the cover to hail the “exceptional” Jude Bellingham as the race between Europe’s biggest clubs heats up for England’s young World Cup star.

With Real Madrid and Manchester City also showing strong interest in the £100m teenager, Klopp took the unusual step of publicly praising a midfielder he would love at Anfield next season, although January might be too soon to seal a deal. .

“I think everyone agrees it’s just outstanding,” Klopp said as Liverpool returned to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Jude Bellingham enhanced his World Cup reputation when he shone in England midfield

Liverpool manager Klopp, who wants to sign him, has called Bellingham ‘exceptional’

‘Imagine if someone saw it for the first time, how old would they think it is? No one would even come close. He plays so mature, like he’s 28 years old.

“He had an absolutely outstanding World Cup and he’s good at a lot of things. The things he can already do are hard to learn and the things he needs to improve are easy to learn.’

Klopp hopes Bellingham’s friendship with club captain Jordan Henderson will help Liverpool’s case, while owner John W Henry looks for sponsors to help finance the deal.

“I don’t like talking about money with a player like Jude,” Klopp said.

‘If we want to do him a favor, don’t put any obstacles in his development. That would be great.