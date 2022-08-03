Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp celebrates new contract for ‘world class’ Diogo Jota

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Diogo Jota after the Portuguese attacker signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 25-year-old has been rewarded with a new five-year deal for his good form since switching from Wolves in 2020.

Commenting on the Portuguese star’s new deal, Klopp said: “What Diogo has brought to this team and this club since his arrival is for all to see, so it is really good news that he has signed a new contract. Brilliant, brilliant news, I’d say.’

Jurgen Klopp (left) has said Diogo Jota’s new contract is great news for Liverpool

“His qualities are obvious. He scores goals – not bad quality – he works incredibly hard for the team, his presses and counter-presses are of an unbelievable level.

“He can play in all of our attacking roles and has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package. Not bad at all.

“As a striker who can play on the wing, he gives us so many options and he has improved so much since he came to Liverpool.

“I’ve said before that Diogo is the player we hoped he would be, but also a little better, as long as it stays that way.”

Jota scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Reds last season but will face stiff competition for a place this season following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The Portugal international also played a vital role in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side win both the FA Cup and the Carabo Cup last season, all while missing out on the Premier League title by just one point.

‘We will, [I’m] really proud I must say,” Jota told Liverpool’s website after signing his new contract.

“Obviously, since my arrival two years ago, I’ve established myself as a key player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the start.

Jota has scored 34 goals in 85 appearances since coming from Wolves to Liverpool in 2020

“Now that I sign a new long-term contract, it is clearly from the club’s perspective a testament to my belief in myself as a player. Of course it is very good for me to know that I will be here for a while.

“So, the start of a new season, let’s do it.”

Jota, who has scored 34 goals in 85 games since joining Liverpool, was out of Liverpool’s pre-season appearances due to a hamstring injury.

The attacker is expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League opener at newly promoted Fulham.