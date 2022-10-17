Liverpool ‘join Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong transfer chase’

<!–

Liverpool are ‘interested in getting Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong’ from Barcelona.

The Reds are keen to add depth to midfield as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in June, while Arthur Melo’s lease expires.

They’ve also had to deal with some sort of injury crisis this year, with seven first-team players currently unavailable.

Frenkie de Jong was strongly associated with a move to Manchester United last season

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have now joined the race amid mounting injury concerns

According to reports in SportLiverpool could move to de Jong as early as January if injury problems persist, although they are more likely to wait until next summer.

The 25-year-old has made it clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona but is believed to be unhappy with his playing time.

De Jong generally made his appearances from the bench behind Sergio Busquets, which is little for a player so highly regarded elsewhere.

De Jong struggled for minutes lately and made most of his appearances from the bench

He was chased by Erik ten Hag’s United last summer but a deal could not be reached, with the Red Devils eventually signing Casemiro.

For Liverpool, bringing in a world-class midfielder like De Jong would be an excellent coup after a shaky start to the season.

They defeated Manchester City in a potentially season-changing game on Sunday but are still eighth in the league and suffered another injury to Diogo Jota.