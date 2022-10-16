Liverpool hard-fought win over Man City could ignite their season, says Roy Keane

<!–

Roy Keane has suggested Liverpool’s win over Manchester City could ignite their season after a slow start that sees them 14 points off the pace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had their best afternoon of the season yet as they beat City 1-0 to a feverish Anfield who appeared to be enjoying the underdog mentality the manager had fostered throughout the week.

After the game, Sky Sports pundits all praised Liverpool and Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Keane all suggested the win could be more important than just three points.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool seemed to enjoy the underdog mentality fostered by Jurgen Klopp during the week

“I think it was a big boost for the club. The players and manager have been heavily criticized since the start of the season and rightly so for not performing to the high standards they have set in recent years, Keane said.

“It could be a turning point for them. It was the way they won the match. I don’t think the quality of either team was necessarily great today, there was a lead, intensity, there were question marks about the team over the past two weeks.

“They had a good week in Europe by beating Rangers, definitely a boost for the attacking players.”

Salah’s goal proved the difference as Liverpool recorded an sometimes nervous victory over Anfield

He added: “The way they crossed the line was pretty ugly. Salah had a chance just before that. But then the goal he scores, great finish, shocking defense from Man City. I think it’s more than three points.’

Liverpool at times didn’t seem to be the same side as the dashing, attacking side that was two games away from racking up an unprecedented quadruple last season, with City holding them for a long time.

Despite that, Richards believes Liverpool can still have a say in the title chase with just 10 games played.

“Of course they can (still compete for the title). It’s Liverpool. Why not? Tactically I’ve seen a different Liverpool, the way they can grind matches. Normally we see end-to-end, do you remember last year’s game?’ he said.

Roy Keane said the win could have a transformative impact on Liverpool’s season

“I took it, they’ve been through a rough patch and thought they’d change their game and now they can change it, so I still think they’re definitely going to be a challenge.”

Carragher, who has been critical of Liverpool this season, echoed the sentiments of his colleagues and said this week could be a transformation for the squad as they play three times in seven days.

“I think it could be (transformative). It’s a big week, when you have three league games in one week, when it gives you the chance to jump on the table if you’re not doing particularly well, said Carragher.

“Liverpool have a midweek from West Ham and then play Nottingham Forest, so it gives them a good chance.”

Micah Richards said, perhaps surprisingly, Liverpool were still within a shot of the title this year

Nevertheless, Gary Neville tried to temper expectations and questioned Richards’ suggestion that Liverpool still have a chance at the title.

Despite a four-point lead over Arsenal, the former Manchester United defender said he expects City to get away with it.

“I still think City will walk away with it. I don’t think it changes today. This is a freak game played at Anfield and for City it’s the hardest game they have. I still think City will walk away with it,” he said.

“I think Arsenal will come back towards Tottenham, Chelsea, City, Newcastle and I think City will just leave. This season is a very different season. It could be very different after the World Cup.’