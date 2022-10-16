Liverpool: France ‘must NOT be allowed to host major finals after Champions League fiasco in Paris’

<!–

France should not host major finals after the Stade de France debacle in Paris last May, according to a leading French fan advocate who sits on the Independent Review’s Champions League final crowd-control issues on behalf of UEFA.

Ronan Evain, Executive Director of Football Supporters’ Europe, who attended the final as an accredited observer through UEFA’s observation program and who is part of Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues’ assessment, says French policing methods are so archaic that UEFA position and insist that no more finals be held at the Stade de France.

The Paris stadium, where the massacre took place when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0, will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup final and the 2024 Olympics.

His comments come as The mail on Sunday publishes a 12,000-word report, which brings together the testimonies of more than 40 eyewitnesses and is based on reports from the French Senate and the first assessment by the government of the department responsible for major events.

The report was passed on to Dr Rodrigues by: The mail on Sunday and becomes published online as a public resource.

The mail on SundayThe report shows how the police put lives at risk with their tactics, most notably the indiscriminate use of tear gas, and how the authorities lost control of the event due to major technological failures, incoherent planning, poor intelligence and an abnormal lack of coordination. .

Thousands of fans were forced into near-fatal crushes and attacked by local gangs.

In the wake of the role tear gas played in sparking the stampede that resulted in the deaths of 131 fans at Indonesia’s Kanjuruhan Stadium earlier this month, The mail on Sunday Calls on UEFA to refuse to hold finals in stadiums unless authorities guarantee they will not use tear gas.

The mail on Sunday also recommends that UEFA not host finals in France and take a much more proactive role in insisting that its fans and customers be treated civilly, making it part of the hosting contract and that TV contracts should emphasize that kick-off times provisional and will be postponed for as long as necessary in case of crowds.

Evain said: “Given the aftermath and the light way the government and police have handled this, I don’t think France should have a grand final at this point.

Kick-off was postponed as poor planning prevented Reds supporters from entering

Many fans with tickets were unable to enter the stadium due to major technical problems

French police are also accused of being heavy-handed and endangering lives with their tactics

“We have not had a strong signal of change in France. There has been no good review other than the Senate hearings, which were helpful and made strong recommendations.

“But we haven’t seen any sign of a major overhaul. None of the major issues have been addressed.

“It’s very French to ignore the issue and move on, but we have an aging national stadium, with major congestion issues and I don’t think it would have been chosen if it hadn’t been for the war in Ukraine.

Police used tear gas indiscriminately in the final and authorities lost control of the event

Evain said after hearing about the event, France tried to ‘ignore the problem and move on’

Initially, the chaos was blamed on fake tickets, before French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin later apologized for the poor management of Europe’s showpiece.

A report commissioned by the French government found chaos was caused by ‘operational failures’

One of the lessons from Paris is that UEFA should exert more influence over the government and police of the host cities.

‘Government and police should not take everything into their own hands and adjust and change plans at the last minute. That, coupled with an old-fashioned policing approach, was what caused what happened.

“I hope things can change and UEFA can make sure that the authorities control the finals like any other public event and make that an important part of the hosting contract.”

The mail on Sunday‘s the full report is available here.