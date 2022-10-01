Liverpool fans savage ‘just AWFUL’ Trent Alexander-Arnold after display in 3-3 draw with Brighton

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance in Liverpool’s eventful Premier League match against Brighton has been criticized by some fans on Twitter.

It follows on from Jurgen Klopp saying the 23-year-old is ‘not a good defender’ ahead of the 3-3 draw, and after his omission from recent England appearances in favor of Chelsea’s Reece James.

Alexander-Arnold was in Liverpool’s starting 11 for the Brighton game and they went down two nil in the first half. While the Reds turned it around to take the lead at one point, they were fed back when Brighton’s Leandro Trossard scored his hat-trick goal with seven minutes to play.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Never, please never play Trent Alexander-Arnold at RB. He is our [Jude] Bellingham. He is the midfielder we need so badly. TAA is one of the best players, but he is far, far from a defender. Horrible. It is to be expected, who would like to see Thiago play RB? [Mo] Salah play LB?’

‘Alexander-Arnold was sassy all day! His head is gone, confidence at rock bottom. How often does he let players run off his shoulder without him seeing it?’ wrote another Liverpool fan.

A misplaced header from Alexander-Arnold, then an unfortunate slip, opened the door for Trossard to get the Seagulls’ opener in just four minutes.

In response to that goal, one wrote: ‘Klopp was just defending Trent for him to come and play this next game’, and another replied: ‘Just awful from 3 red shirts here. Trent doesn’t get a ball next to his man, the other 2 Liverpool defenders let Brighton take possession again. Pathetic.’

He wasn’t the only defender to be scrutinized in the eventful draw, and Jordan Henderson was furious as well. “Trent’s decision making has been terrible lately and Henderson man,” wrote one fan.

One Twitter user added, “Defending Trent is just awful to watch,” while another commented that “I defended Trent for four weeks just to have him drop this feat,” alongside a gif of a smiling Jose Mourinho.

Another also took the lead of the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ when they wrote, ‘I’m not defending Trent anymore, refusing to do it. When I speak, I have big problems’.

Fans were quick to pick up on the Liverpool fullback’s performance, especially after the debate over his being left out of England in favor of James.

One tweet read: ‘I’m glad the whole world can now see Trent Alexander defending Arnold terribly, Reece James is clear.’ Another said: ‘daily reminder: Reece James a mile better than Trent’.

The situation was summed up rather succinctly in one tweet which read: ‘The comparisons between Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold are over. Reece James is better.”

The Brighton game followed a stretch of rocky domestic form, with Alexander-Arnold being overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England’s Nations League games last week.

Speaking to reporters before the match, as previously reported by Mailsport, Klopp said: “Yes, there are other situations where he wasn’t aware (enough) whether there was a challenge he should have won – true.

“He’s a good defender, he doesn’t always defend well, that’s true, but we’re working on that, he’s a young player, he’s 23.

“But every player in the league has these challenges. But with him? Every time it is picked up and analyzed, all the experts say it is a weakness.

“Honestly, I just don’t get it. I just don’t get that part of it. A world-class talent is judged on some things that it is not as world-class at as others. If he wasn’t a good defender, he wouldn’t play. I can’t just say to him, ‘If we get the ball, you’ll wait there!”

Liverpool’s turnaround is swift, with Rangers traveling to Anfield on Tuesday in the Champions League, for a Premier League trip to Arsenal next Sunday.