Liverpool fans go wild over new £85m striker Nunez’s physique as he shows off his incredible abs

Liverpool fans are going wild about a new record £85million signing Darwin Nunez’s body as he posed for photos on their pre-season tour.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds in a big-money transfer last month and is expected to lead this season after Sadio Mane left for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Uruguay international struggled during pre-season against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, but then scored four against Red Bull Leipzig in a 5-0 win on Thursday.

The Uruguayan was part of a Reds fishing trip: (lr) goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel, Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Nunez, Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas

Off the pitch, however, Nunez went on a fishing trip with Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas and goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel, posing for photos that looked totally ripped.

Reds fans took to social media to praise the Uruguay international’s physique and one even suggested he could be the next ‘Aquaman’, while another insisted he may have been more ripped than fellow striker Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian didn’t pose for photos for fans to compare, but he recently posted some photos while on holiday in Egypt this summer.

One fan said: ‘I didn’t think there would be a more ripped player than Salah, but Darwin could be just wrong.

A second said, “Darwin is a monster physically.

A third tweeted, “Nunez’s abs are unreal.”

One insisted he could be a superhero by tweeting, “Darwin looks like he could be the next Aquaman.

Another added: ‘Darwin’s physique is absurd.

While someone posted: “The boys are watching (muscular emoji).”

The Reds will face Premier League champions Manchester City in the King Power tournament on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have one preseason friendly before facing the Citizens as Nunez prepares for his biggest test since joining the Reds.

In Liverpool’s final pre-season game, they face RB Salzburg on Wednesday afternoon – just three days before the Community Shield final.

The question now is whether Nunez will start in that game after impressing from the bench against Leipzig.

Nunez replaced Roberto Firmino for the second half and quickly made a statement against the Bundesliga club by scoring from the spot within minutes of the game’s start.

The Uruguayan international built on the trust he earned opening his Liverpool account by adding a second just minutes later, grabbing a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold before passing the ball past Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich beat.

Nunez then completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, before making contact with new Liverpool boy Fabio Carvalho in the closing moments of the game to add a fourth goal to his tally.

Manager Klopp recently admitted that the best way Nunez can take away criticism of his price tag is by scoring goals.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (left) has told Nunez (right) scoring goals will stop any control

“We always think that if you pay a lot of money, the players don’t feel pressure or anything,” Klopp said.

“They’re all perfectly normal people and (when) the first touch isn’t perfect, then all of a sudden… this generation of players reads social media, which really isn’t smart, but they do. Suddenly you get in a hurry and things like this.

‘That is, of course, the best way to stop all those discussions. He’s a different striker than what we have or had, but he’s a really good one.’