Liverpool fans compare Darwin Nunez to a ‘prime Fernando Torres’ with his ‘unorthodox’ style

Liverpool fans on social media have compared new signing Darwin Nunez to ‘prime Fernando Torres’ after the Uruguayan scored four goals against RB Leipzig.

After struggling in pre-season games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, the club record tally has opened his account for the Merseyside club in spectacular fashion.

Despite a rocky start, the 23-year-old’s 45-minute cameo at the Red Bull Arena was enough to convince Reds fans online that he’s ‘giving off Torres vibes’ after the 5-0 win.

Nunez, who came on in the second half, scored his first Liverpool goal from the spot in the 48th minute – a weak penalty, but one that gave him clear confidence.

Six minutes into his night he had two, collecting a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and finishing clinically before rounding out his treble at 68 minutes.

The £85million striker added another in the last minute following a pass from Fabio Carvalho, another Liverpool summer signing, to claim his fourth goal.

After patiently waiting for Nunez to get off the track, his fans on social media have been sent into a frenzy after his four-goal run and can’t resist comparisons to their legendary Spanish number 9.

One user claimed: ‘Nunez’s move was like Prime Torres in his first season with Liverpool in 2008, aggressively fast and always on the defender’s last shoulder.’

“Nunez really gives off Torres vibes, doesn’t it? Unorthodox striker with an eye for goal. His movement frees up so much space around him. You wonder if we should switch to a 4231 because it creates so much space for a number 10 to operate in. Like Torres did for Stevie…” another fan tweeted.

Fans think Nunez’s move could replicate Torres and Steven Gerrard’s back in the day

What will be interesting is whether or not he will start from scratch against Manchester City next weekend in the Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have one more preseason friendly before going head-to-head with the Citizens as Nunez prepares for his biggest test since joining the Reds.

In Liverpool’s final pre-season game, they face RB Salzburg on Wednesday afternoon – just three days before the Community Shield final.