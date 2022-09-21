Liverpool ‘failed to sign Jude Bellingham in 2012 and might now have to pay British record £131m’

Liverpool may have to fork out a British record £131m if they are to sign long-term target Jude Bellingham – after trying to sign him as a youngster ten years ago.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most in-demand players in world football, with Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid also keen on the 19-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan of Bellingham, although signing him was never a realistic option last summer as the Bundesliga side have already lost Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund could be severely tested in their determination to keep hold of Jude Bellingham with Liverpool set to be among the strongest suitors for the England international.

Athletics have reported that ‘the landscape will be different next summer’ and that Dortmund could be ‘severely tested’ with just two years left on Bellingham’s contract.

However, it is added that Dortmund have not given up on losing the player and intend to offer him improved terms in the hope that he will sign a contract extension.

Of the clubs interested, Liverpool are said to date back the furthest, with Bellingham spending two days at their Kirkby academy playing with Birmingham City’s Under 11s.

Liverpool made a bid to sign Bellingham, although his family chose to keep him based in Birmingham.

Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham dates back a decade, but the player’s family decided it would be better to stay at Birmingham City before later joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020

Jurgen Klopp would be keen to add Bellingham to Jordan Henderson in a Liverpool midfield in need of a refresh

The Reds have since been monitoring the 19-year-old throughout his time at Birmingham, ahead of his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Dortmund could stand to gain from selling Bellingham, who unlike Haaland did not have a release clause in his contract.

Haaland joined Man City for what now appears to be a £51m deal, although a move to Bellingham could break the club’s £100m UK record for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Manchester United could also be heavily interested in Bellingham as they tried to sign him before he joined Dortmund.

The Bellingham family visited United before signing a deal with the Bundesliga side.

The Athletic report that United have seen Bellingham play ’46 times’ at various levels since the age of 12, and the message that kept coming back was that he was a player ‘to be signed immediately’.

Manchester United tried to sign Bellingham when he was 15 and also in 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, before the midfielder chose to follow Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham is a regular starter for his club and could be a starter for England at the World Cup

United tried to sign Bellingham when he was 15, but similar to Liverpool’s approach, the player had a loyalty to Birmingham.

Despite United’s approach in 2020, which saw Sir Alex Ferguson meet with the family, Bellingham is said to have seen Dortmund as the ‘perfect stepping stone’ to follow on the path to Jadon Sancho – who now plays for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be interested in a push for Bellingham, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante now in their 30s.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have less need for the player due to their wide range of talent in the midfield position, but would have the funds to sign the England international.

Bellingham has been in excellent form for Dortmund across his ten appearances in all competitions this season, particularly impressing in the Champions League where he scored in their 3-0 win over FC Copenhagen and their 2-1 defeat to Man City.