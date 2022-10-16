Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk wrestled Erling Haaland into submission

Set the tone early: It’s critical on days of this nature at Anfield, when the crowd jumps and the slightest spark will see them catch fire.

So in the third minute, Liverpool were awarded a free kick just in the half of Manchester City and Andrew Robertson rushed to push Bernardo Silva in the back and get him out of the way.

The captain of Scotland was ready to go to war and clearly in no mood to interfere.

Joe Gomez (L) and Virgil Van Dijk (R) were excellent dealing with Erling Haaland (center)

Equally important, the incident was 30 seconds earlier on the side of the field closest to the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand. Phil Foden had tried to get City on the attack, but Joe Gomez stepped in strong and fair and won possession.

It was greeted with spontaneous applause and a roar of approval, and it was crucial for this young man. Gomez certainly has the talent to be involved in these kinds of occasions, but his career has been shattered by the kind of misfortune that would demoralize lesser souls.

Much has been written and talked about the catastrophic knee injury suffered by Virgil van Dijk in October 2020 – more on him in due course – but it is often overlooked how serious a problem was that Gomez sustained in St George’s Park the following month, while he was in England. duty.

With a successful showing, Joe Gomez showed he should start for England v Iran

The way back from there was riddled with headaches, but when Ibrahima Konate was ruled out of this match with slight muscle strain, he was reinstated at the center of Liverpool’s defense and given what is currently the most difficult task in football – the suffocate Erling Haaland.

He felt like it. You should never underestimate how important it is for a defender to win his first major duel and, after expropriating Foden, Gomez went on to produce what can easily be described as one of his best displays in a red shirt.

When Haaland tried to wrestle him, Gomez clenched his teeth and stood firm, squeezing in front of him and thrusting one foot out to gain possession. He used the ball well, was decisive in every fight and teamed up with the equally clear James Milner.

Van Dijk had a hard time, but the Dutchman has shown that class lasts

At a time when there is so much debate about the form of England central defenders and concerns about their fitness, Gomez here reminded us why he is potentially the best of the bunch with 90 minutes that won’t just put him on the plane to Qatar, but let him start against Iran.

Gareth Southgate will no doubt have received a glowing report from his assistant Steve Holland, who was in the crowd for this pulse-pounding encounter. The England manager has long been a fan of Gomez, dating back to his time in charge of the Under 21s, and he’s right to be encouraged.

“It’s just great for Joey to be able to show what a player he is,” said a breathless Jurgen Klopp. “He is an extraordinary talent, a great player and he can play in different positions.

“He was sensational, a mature performance with Virgil and the two full-backs.

“I’d like to say — and it’s fine, Joey deserves credit — but I’m pretty sure before the game a lot of people were like, ‘Oh, James Milner to Phil Foden.’ The way James Milner played was absolutely incredible. Joe too. He was on the right side and did quite well.

“Robbo was there with a top game and Virgil too. When we needed Ali (Alisson), he was there too.

“Our defense line was without a doubt the best game they played this season. It was good, the timing was almost perfect. That’s the way we have to defend.’

Despite being 36 years old, James Milner was excellent as a right-back against Phil Foden

And this was the way they defended themselves. Klopp was right to express the concerns many would have harbored about Milner ahead of the match, but the 36-year-old dispelled them by playing with the enthusiasm and tenacity of someone ten years younger.

Then there was also Van Dijk. He has been hurt by the criticism he has received this season.

There have of course been points where criticism has been justified, but an important point is the level to which his impressions have fallen.

Van Dijk was not only the best defender in the world, he was seven votes away from winning the Ballon d’Or in 2019. He made the extraordinary seem normal, intimidating strikers by assisting them every now and then, and here was one memory of his abilities.

Like Gomez, his timing and handling of Haaland were faultless and there were some excellent interventions to prevent the ball from reaching Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very happy with the way his team defended

The point that really let you know this was Van Dijk moving through the gears in the 80th minute.

An attack from Manchester City on the left ended when Joao Cancelo fired a volley cross in the middle to Haaland. Van Dijk, however, kept an eye on it all the time and headed the ball from under his crossbar to safety.

Calm if you will, they sing about him on the Kop, and there’s a reason for that. Form ebb and flow, but class is permanent. Van Dijk and Gomez have it in spades.