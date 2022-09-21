Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how he deals with criticism

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted he does not need fans to tell him when he has made a mistake as he is his own ‘best critic’.

The Liverpool defender had a difficult start to the season when on the opening day he was outmuscled by Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, who rose above him to score at Craven Cottage.

Alexander-Arnold was criticized for his apparent lack of defensive awareness that allowed Mitrovic to score, but he has revealed he does not pay too much attention to those who doubt him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how he deals with being criticized by supporters

‘I learned from what I have to learn from, and then it’s done,’ Alexander Arnold said in an interview with Red Bull as he reflects on that Mitrovic goal.

‘I’ve always felt that I’ve been my own worst critic anyway, so no matter what people say about me, I’ll be able to judge whether it’s true or not, and I’ll be able to judge whether I’ve made a big mistake in a game.

‘I have been able to build a fine filter around what to listen to.’

Liverpool were only able to draw their first two games of the season and they then faced bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the same game 5-0 last year, but the result was very different this time as they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Alexander-Arnold has admitted it was a ‘tough one’ to take when Liverpool lost to Man United

Alexander-Arnold admitted the loss was ‘tough’ to take but admitted his side were ‘punished’ for their mistakes by the Red Devils.

‘They had just gone 4-0 down, Brentford, and it was like, “Whatever, they’ve got to try and win the game against us.”

‘Either it could end up like last year where it’s 5-0 again and they crumble after we get an early goal, or they’ll be able to perform and do well. In fairness, they did well.

It was a tough one, we had our chances. We were just counter-attacked and punished, he added.

That result may have been a shock to the system, but worse was to come when Liverpool were hammered by Napoli 4-1 in the Champions League earlier this month.

Alexander-Arnold endured a difficult game against Napoli in the Champions League

Liverpool lost to Napoli and Alexander-Arnold admitted it was a ‘humbling’ experience

Alexander-Arnold admitted his side were never on the run in the game and needed to take a look in the mirror after their ‘humiliating’ defeat.

He continued: ‘I would say the result felt right because it was what we deserved. In terms of how we played, it didn’t feel right on the pitch. It wasn’t natural, it didn’t happen to us.

‘We really needed to look at ourselves afterwards. It was a truly humbling one. It was back to the drawing board afterwards and made sure we got our things in order’.

Whatever they did, it seemed to work as Liverpool bounced back to win their next game 2-1 against Ajax, leaving them level with the Dutch champions in their group and in contention to qualify for the knockout- rounds of the competition.