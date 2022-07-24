Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has emerged as a loan option for Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old was previously loaned to Preston North End, who are hiring 19-year-old Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez.

Van Den Berg is the Dutch central defender who took over Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019.

Sepp van den Berg has emerged as a target for Bournemouth as Scott Parker appears to be strengthening

The defender was bought that summer for £1.3million and has been loaned to Preston for the past 18 months.

He made 66 appearances for the Lancashire club during that extended loan period, including 50 appearances for Deepdale last season.

Van den Berg has a contract with Liverpool until 2024, but the fierce competition at the center of defence, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ahead of him in the pecking order, means a loan transfer is likely to represent his best . chance of playing regular football in the first team.

The Dutchman was a fixture for Preston North End last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions

Bournemouth, who was promoted back to the Premier League under Scott Parker last season, is now the frontrunner to sign the player on loan.

Liverpool and Bournemouth have a strong relationship, with a number of players transferred between the two clubs.

Jordan Ibe, who joined the Cherries from Liverpool in 2016, while Nat Phillips, who played for Liverpool in the second half of the 2020-21 season after the Liverpool defense was ravaged by injury, was loaned to Bournemouth last season.